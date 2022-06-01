Dengue awareness sessions conducted in schools

KHYBER – Under the banner of the Malaria Department, Landi Kotal, Malaria Focal Person Shah Muhammad Afridi along with his teammates conducted various awareness sessions and seminars in schools, and madrassahs and sensitized the teachers, religious scholars, and other portions of the society to create consciousness regarding the Dengue disease.

The purpose of the sessions was to educate the tribesmen before the disease outbreak and make effective initiatives to curtail the spread of it. The focal person stressed upon the people to strictly follow precautionary measures of Dengue and watch for the symptoms carefully so that it could be treated on time.

Mr. Afridi said that the disease which spreads among people through the bite of an infected mosquito can be controlled by the use of a net while sleeping, covering pots of freshwater to halt the breeding of the mosquito larva, and wearing full sleeves.

He urged the masses that in case of visible symptoms such as flu, fever, pain in the body, etc, the nearest doctor should be consulted immediately.

Mr. Afridi directed the administration and the health department to forthwith carry out fog spray in the area, provide anti-mosquito nets to the tribesmen and initiate free-of-cost laboratory tests for the locals, whereas participants assured the adoption of protective measures.