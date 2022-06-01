Our Staff Reporter

Development of Quetta city priority in next budget, CM Bizenjo

QUETTA – Paktunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PKMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo.

PKMAP central leader Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai was also present in the meeting.  Political situation and development issues of the province were discussed during the course of the meeting held at CM Secretariat here. Chief Minister Balochistan while discussing the range of issues with the PKMAP chairman said that work is underway on a comprehensive development program launched in parts of the province.

“Work on the Quetta development package, which was halted in the previous government, has been resumed,”CM added. He noted that significant funds were released to Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and WASA for cleanliness of the city and solving the water problem respectively.

CM Bizenjo said that he personally visited the outskirts of Quetta on Monday and took stock of the problems faced by the area people.

“Development of Quetta city and suburbs will be given priority in the next budget,” he maintained.

 

