Economy: Where is the domestic plan?

Here we are, once again at a loss, as to what the present governmental dispensation really wants to achieve with the economy in theoretically about 18 months that it has at its disposal. We were not even finished moaning about a lack of holistic policymaking by the previous government, and now even with these new economic managers in the hot seat, the much-needed clarity on the way forward eludes investors and the private sector! We all know by now that a resumption of the IMF programme is imperative (since it serves as an auditor to allow other IFIs to release promised funds) to open doors for renewed borrowing, but then what?

What one would like to understand is that once the pain of the fund programme is endured, how exactly do we start restoring the confidence in the markets over the medium and long term to take the economy back to a sustainable path—it appears to be in free fall for now. With debt servicing taking almost 30 percent of annual national revenues, have we reached a threshold where the present debt burden is essentially unserviceable?

Pakistan’s borrowing portfolio in essence is expensive (Pak bond is presently discounting at almost 40 percent, a level that is not only unsustainable but renders the instrument itself to a status of junk) and economic history tells us that countries with softer borrowing terms tend to face difficulties in debt servicing once they go beyond the 15 percent mark—Sri Lanka at the time of default was around the 30 percent mark of its total revenues being taken up by debt servicing.

Some South American economies of late have had to move towards restructuring of debt at levels of under 20 percent. While this is something that the government needs to start quickly exploring vis-à-vis its international commitments, the overall reality is that any turnaround is invariably achieved through domestic fortunes, which eventually transform into enhanced fiscal space for the government over the longer-term and allows it to manage its debt burden successfully, provided of course it steers a prudent course on the very nature cum purpose of its fresh borrowings.

With a few good names in the current team, who at some stage or the other of their careers have been associated with the private sector and have therefore actually walked the talk, perhaps the time has come for them to start addressing some key issues that continue to plague Pakistan’s economy. Though—given the consistent poor policymaking over almost two decades—the list is quite an extensive one by now, still it would serve them well by focusing on mainly three areas, which if addressed quickly can serve as a possible platform for economic resurrection.

First is to ring policy changes that address the external account on an emergency basis. It is no secret that our growth in recent history has mainly been driven through imports and it is time that we change this behaviour permanently, because every time we grow at more than 3 percent our foreign exchange outflows become unsustainable leading us to cycles of significant currency devaluations and exorbitantly high interest rates, in-turn killing any type of productive investment in the country. The underlying necessity is to provide jobs for the new job-entrants (a large number coming in every year) and to alleviate growing poverty in the country.

For this to meaningfully happen, Pakistan’s GDP must grow at 7 percent or more annually, but then this growth has to be from our own resources and not on imported reliance. India today grows at around 7 percent with an exchange rate double that of ours and an interest rate at 4 percent, Bangladesh again at around 7 percent with an exchange rate almost double that of ours and an interest rate of 6.50 percent; and even Afghanistan last month announced a surplus development budget with its currency almost double that of ours.

So, what have India and Bangladesh done to achieve this? Primarily they have resorted to import substitution followed by a surge in exports and in doing so have allowed a role to the private sector far greater than even some of the western or developed economies. This in the process has not only allowed the government to save on valuable capital outlays in some development sectors, but at the same time also given it the luxury to invest it in areas that are much more important for sustainable growth, for example in human capital and investment/spending in deep poverty pockets and areas otherwise not in reach.

The mindset for this manufacturing push has been quite deliberate with a clear eye on building reserves, because remember import substitution is largely a one-time exercise and unless cemented by exports through shoring up national competitiveness it can often become counterproductive through resultant inflation, a depleted value for money and rent seeking.

As a result, not only has their manufacturing grown per se, but more importantly in a way that bases itself on global competitiveness. Foreign Direct Investment or industry that erodes foreign exchange surpluses have been kept at bay. Only recently, India put an overall cap on its automobile industrial sector by correlating exchange outflows to the net exchange earnings, something that not restricts sectoral external account imbalance, but also ensures implementation on deletion targets and in the process adds local jobs.

Little wonder then that their reserves match or exceed their respective annual export earnings; India today has in excess of $600 billion as foreign exchange reserves, whereas Bangladesh is at around the $50 billion mark.