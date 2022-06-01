Nawaz Sharif

ECP releases preliminary report of delimitations

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday released preliminary report of delimitations across the country. According to the ECP, the preliminary delimitations have been shared on ECP website for public awareness. In its statement, the commission announced that all appeals and objections towards the preliminary delimitations will be submitted to the ECP from June 1-30. The ECP said that objections could be raised over preliminary delimitations. The Election Commission will hear all the appeals and objections from July 1 to July 30. The Commission announced that all appeals and objections against preliminary delimitations can be submitted to the Election Commission or ECP secretary.

