Expo Center hosts big-screen UCL final

LAHORE (- The UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool was brought to life by Khiladee Technologies Pvt Ltd – the country’s first and largest sports ecosystem developer. More than 3,000 passionate football supporters attended Pakistan’s biggest screening hosted at the Lahore Expo Center, making history. The vast fan bases of both teams in Pakistan were treated to the action in full swing at the UCL finals, which draws billions of spectators around the world. The thrilling encounter had fans on the edge of their seats for the entirety of the event.

The event was sponsored by McDonalds, Xiaomi, Security General Insurance, GymArmour, and Tmax. Special dignitaries included Co-Founder//CEO Khiladee – Syed Kamal Nasir, Co-Founder//COO Khiladee – Abdul Rehman, Co-founder//CCO Khiladee and former skipper of Pakistan cricket team – Inzamam ul Haq, and CPO Khiladee, Talha Rehmani.

 

