Five flour mills sealed for not providing flour on subsidised rates

MULTAN – District administration has sealed five flour mills for non-compliance with the orders of the government regarding provision of flour at subsidized rates during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Taking action on the complaints against 10 flour mills of the district where flour was not being offered on subsidized rates, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wato conducted raid at the flour mills and checked the supply of flour. The deputy commissioner imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on Saifal Flour Mills over low weight of bags and sealed five others for not providing flour on subsidized rates announced by the government. Speaking on the occasion, he said that district administration has set up 56 flour sale points for public facilitation where 10 kg flour bag was being offered at Rs 490 and 20 kg bag at Rs 980. He said that there would be no shortage of flour in the district and added that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against the violators of the government instructions.

54 Profiteers arrested, Rs 1.7 m fine imposed

As many as 54 shopkeepers were arrested and Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed for overcharging during month of May. According to official sources, 35 price control magistrates conducted raids at 6093 shops,881 shopkeepers were found violating the prices and extracting undue profit from consumers. They were fined Rs 1.7 million. Cases were also registered against seven shopkeepers. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed directed price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids. There are complaints of artificial inflation following raise in petroleum products.

Notorious motorcycle, cattle thief gang busted, two held

Police busted a notorious motorcycle, cattle thief gang and arrested two criminals of the gangs, besides recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday. According to a Police spokesman, taking action on the rising cases of motorcycle and cattle theft in premises of Sadar police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht division Hassan Jehangir to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Shehroz gang and arrested two criminals including the ring leader Shehroz s/o Younis and Allah Dita.

Police traced four cases of motorcycle theft and one of cattle theft from the arrested criminals and recovered stolen valuables of worth Rs 1.5 million.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, A spokesman added.