Four killed as bus overturned in Ghotki

| Accident occurred as bus driver sleeps while driving, says Motorway Police

GHOTKI – At least four persons were killed and 20 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned here on Tuesday. According to police sources, the ill-fated passenger bus was going to Karachi from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, when it turned turtle at Sukkur-Multan Motorway near point 89.

Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to the Taluka hospital. Later, the 10 critically injured passengers were shifted to the Rahim Yar Khan hospital.

The injured are said to be residents of different areas of Sindh and Punjab, the police said.

One of the deceased was identified as Zeshan Ahmad from Sahiwal while the identities of the other deceased are yet to be ascertained.

According to Motorway Police, the accident occurred as the driver of the bus slept while driving.

Mukhtiar Solangi posted as SP Traffic Hyderabad

Mukhtiar Ali Solangi, an officer of Sindh Police (BS-18) has been posted as Superintendent of Police Traffic, Hyderabad. According to the notification issued here, Mukhtiar Ali Solangi, presently posted in the Central Police Office at Karachi, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police Traffic Hyderabad, with immediate effect and until further orders.