French midfielder Pogba to leave Manchester United in late June

Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba will depart the English Premier League club as a free agent at the end of June.

“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

In 2016, Pogba, 29, joined Manchester United from Italy’s Juventus for a second spell at the Red Devils and his contract will expire on June 30.

He was a Juventus regular in 2012-2016 to win four Italian Serie A titles.

The English club paid €105 million ($116.4 million) to purchase Pogba from Juventus. It was the biggest football deal of 2016.

“Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

“We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey,” Manchester United added.

Playing in the center of the park, Pogba scored 39 goals and made 51 assists in 233 appearances in his whole Manchester United career.

This season, Pogba scored one goal and made nine assists in 27 matches.

He won two English League Cups with Manchester United in 2010 and 2017.

Pogba also helped the Red Devils lift the 2017 UEFA Europa League trophy.

He also won the FIFA World Cup title with the French national team in 2018 in Russia.

Pogba has scored 11 goals in 91 international caps for Les Bleus.