Giving chance to Haris in place of Rizwan would be hasty: Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket team all-format captain Babar Azam has said that giving chance to young cricketer Mohammad Haris in place of wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan will be a hasty decision.

While talking to the media, Babar Azam said that we are practicing in the camp in heat to face West Indies in the ODI series while he lauded fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for doing his best.

Talking about Rizwan, he said that Rizwan is playing outstanding cricket and I believe in him that he will do his best in the ODI series.

He also praised Rizwan for excellently leading Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The skipper while answering a question said that to defeat a team we must play with a positive approach.

Babar added that being a player, every cricketer wants to become number one. While talking about opening batter Shan Masood, he added that Shan plays in the opening order and is in brilliant form, sending him in the middle order will be an unjust decision.

Pakistan is set to face West Indies on June 8, 10, and 12 in Multan, with the matches starting at 1600 PKT time.