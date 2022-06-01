Governor rule can’t be ruled out in KP: Muqam

swat – Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam said on Tuesday that the governor rule could not be ruled out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in case the provincial authorities took the law into their own hands.

Speaking at a presser in Swat Press Club, he said the provincial government should avoid marching on the capital in the days to come, otherwise, the federation can use any option, maybe the governor rule.

“After an FIR was lodged against Imran Khan, he took shelter in Peshawar. If he has courage, he should leave the Chief Minister House in Peshawar and go to Islamabad,” Muqam said.

He also appealed to the judiciary to take action against the PTI chairman as he violated court orders and ordered his supporters to reach D-Chowk, where they torched trees and plants.

He also claimed that Imran Khan was pleading with the judiciary and the establishment to assist him in the prevailing situation, but he was ignored.

“No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in Islamabad,” he added. He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had recently threatened to use the KP resources against the federal government, adding that the CM’s act would be a violation of the Constitution.

“While the Chief Minister has issued such a statement that runs contrary to the Constitution, I appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo-motto action against this statement and disqualify Mahmood Khan for a lifetime from contesting elections,” he added.

He said that the people of KP should not believe in what he called a false agenda of Imran Khan, who only put the life of PTI activists at risk by asking them to stage protests and enjoyed in air-conditioned rooms himself.

“While the country faces economic problems, the government has started efforts to deliver and it will complete its tenure,” he said.