News Desk

Govt decides to maintain petroleum prices

The government on Tuesday kept prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight so that consumers are not burdened with price hikes.

In the fortnightly review of petroleum products prices, Prime Minister has rejected the proposal of OGRA for an increase in prices of petroleum products.

The PM is directed to maintain the prices at the current level so as not to burden the consumers with a hike in prices.

Accordingly, petrol would be sold at Rs179.86 per liter, high-speed diesel at Rs174.15 per liter, kerosene oil at Rs155.56 per liter, and light diesel oil at Rs148.31 per liter.

