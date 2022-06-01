Agencies

Gunmen kill 24 in anglophone Cameroon, says Mayor

YAOUNDÉ- Twenty-four civilians have been killed and around 60 wounded in an attack by separatist gunmen in a troubled anglophone region of Cameroon, the local mayor said on Tuesday. Separatists on Sunday attacked the village of Obonyi II in the Southwest Region near the border with Nigeria, mayor Ekwalle Martin told AFP. “The separatists wanted the inhabitants to pay them money each month, they refused, and that’s why they (the gunmen) attacked,” said Martin. “The toll is 24 dead and at least 62 wounded,” he said.

 

