LAHORE – A five-day training workshop continued for intending Haj pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Alhamra Arts Council here on Tuesday. Assistant Director Haj Arif Zahoor chaired the session while Master Trainers Tariq Mehmood, Younis Mughal, Allama Imran Bashir, Qari Abdul Wahid Qureshi and others briefed more than 700 intending pilgrims on the fourth day of training.