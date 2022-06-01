Hamza Shahbaz oath case: LHC sought reply from President, Governor Punjab

A larger bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) sought reply from President and Governor Punjab in Hamza Shahbaz oath case and questioned whether the governor was bound to administer the oath-taking if the election was not in accordance with the law and the speaker declared it valid.

The appeal against Hamza Shahbaz’s oath as Chief Minister Punjab was heard by a larger bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the LHC.

Azhar Siddique Advocate, representing 16 members of the PTI Provincial Assembly, completed his arguments. The PTI counsel contended that the decision of the single bench was not in accordance with the facts and constitution.

The court remarked that the basic structure of our constitution is based on the division of powers.

The PTI lawyer took the position that if the court deems that the person on a post does not play its role in accordance with the constitution on the basis of malice, it can issue an order.

The court directed the Chief Minister’s counsel to give arguments on completion of the arguments of the PTI counsel and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.