Our Staff Reporter

Hamza Shehbaz is and will remain CM Punjab: Imran Goraya

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said that Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is and will remain the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Imran Goraya said that PML-N under the leadership of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif would continue its public service in Punjab, adding that opponents’ efforts to stop Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz from public service would soon die down.

He said that the PML-N was pursuing the agenda of providing maximum relief to low-income families, adding that under the leadership of Chief Minister, effective measures were being taken to provide facilities to needy people. He said that the program of providing a subsidy of Rs 200 billion annually for the supply of cheap flour to the people was a manifestation of the people-friendliness of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. “The Chief Minister is also trying to bring down the prices of sugar and ghee, like flour”, he added.

Imran Goraya further said that the program of free supply of medicines to cancer patients was being revived on the directives of the Chief Minister.

 

 

 

“The Chief Minister has also directed the Health Department officials to take immediate steps to provide free medicines to cancer patients”, Imran Goraya added.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 1,119

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More