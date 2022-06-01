Hamza Shehbaz is and will remain CM Punjab: Imran Goraya

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said that Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is and will remain the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Imran Goraya said that PML-N under the leadership of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif would continue its public service in Punjab, adding that opponents’ efforts to stop Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz from public service would soon die down.

He said that the PML-N was pursuing the agenda of providing maximum relief to low-income families, adding that under the leadership of Chief Minister, effective measures were being taken to provide facilities to needy people. He said that the program of providing a subsidy of Rs 200 billion annually for the supply of cheap flour to the people was a manifestation of the people-friendliness of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. “The Chief Minister is also trying to bring down the prices of sugar and ghee, like flour”, he added.

Imran Goraya further said that the program of free supply of medicines to cancer patients was being revived on the directives of the Chief Minister.

“The Chief Minister has also directed the Health Department officials to take immediate steps to provide free medicines to cancer patients”, Imran Goraya added.