Hamza’s rule would end soon after no-confidence motion submitted against him: Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader and Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that Hamza Shahbaz’s rule would come to end as soon as a no-confidence motion is submitted against him.

A delegation of lawyers called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore. They discussed the constitutional and political crisis in the province.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly said they will take action against violence by police against the members of the Punjab Assembly. The IG and the Chief Secretary will be summoned in the Privilege Committee and punished. The real culprits are the IG and the Chief Secretary, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that he does not believe in anything stated by the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Awaiting the court verdict, 20 PTI turncoats are seeking PML-N tickets. While Hamza Shahbaz is not meeting these turncoats, he continued saying.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi further said that Maryam Nawaz is also talking about elections, and Imran Khan is saying the same. He mentioned that if the rulers arrest Imran Khan, they will dig their own political grave.

The crisis in Punjab will end when Hamza Shahbaz leaves, said Mr. Elahi.

Criticizing the current government, he said that government ministers have no value and neither any thought nor vision of their own.

Regarding the oath of the Chief Minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Governor administers taking oath from the Chief Minister, how could the Speaker of the National Assembly do it instead of the Governor.

He explained that Imran Khan stopped his people to avoid bloodshed. Three people were killed by police shelling and firing. Yasmeen Rashid is suffering from cancer, they even tortured her.