ICAP calls for broadening tax base in country by identifying non-filers

Economic challenges creating huge external sector pressures

ISLAMABAD – The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has noted that in order to mitigate the current economic challenges, the government needs to put in efforts for interest rate controls, emphasis on meeting tax collection targets as well as curb the challenge of mainstreaming parallel economy.

The ICAP has stated that Pakistan’s economy is still facing greater challenges that are creating huge external sector pressures. The trade deficit and current account deficit had already exceeded from their annual targets. There is steep currency devaluation, weaker domestic demand due to monetary tightening and fiscal consolidation and global economic uncertainty.

The ICAP has presented its budget recommendations for the federal as well as provincial governments for the next fiscal year. It recommended broadening the tax base of the country by identifying the non-filers by using of withholding tax data available with the FBR to tap increase in taxpayers’ base. It should also identify non-filers by mobiles users’ withholding tax data; electricity bills withholding data, bank account holders’ withholding tax data (import, export, and profit payment), property registration data and vehicle registration data. It is proposed that housing societies/developers/builders engaged in selling of plots, building unit should integrate their systems with FBR on same mechanism as POS integration and share real time transfer of file/plot/building/building unit. etc. Such information should be transferred to Broadening of Tax Base department so as to analyze the information and cross-match the same with wealth statements and tax returns of buyers and sellers.

The ICAP has also recommended fixed income tax regime for small retailers. There should be categorization of small retailers on the basis of location and area. FBR has already started working on tapping tier 1 retailers and furthermore, it is proposed that a fixed income tax regime should be introduced for small retailers. It is proposed that FBR should begin this exercise with CDA in first phase in order to take capital city retailers in tax ambit and in phase two spread it other major metropolitan cities and thereon. Also GPS mapping of such shops can also be done through this exercise simultaneously. The ICAP has suggested focusing on financial inclusion for broadening of tax base of the country. Population of Pakistan availing financial services or having bank account is around 20% of adult population. Less financial inclusion is a big cause of non-documentation and cash economy. Focus in financial inclusion would result significant growth in tax revenue and documentation of the economy.

It has also asked for widening of tax on income from property. For preventing escape of taxation on rent from immovable property, every tenant, by statute, should be required to file a copy of the lease agreement to the FBR or any other designated office to ensure that tax return is filed by the lessors and tax thereon is paid; and data should also be collected from the police stations, development authorities or municipal administration of the rented-out properties (both commercial and residential) subject to property tax. The government should seriously consider withdrawal of all unwarranted and discriminatory tax exemptions/concessions provided in the Second Schedule to the ITO as without it broadening of tax base will remain a dream. This should be done proactively rather than on the behest of IMF.

An interactive session with journalists was held where President ICAP – Ashfaq Yousuf Tola accompanied by Chairman Fiscal Laws Committee- M. Ali Latif and Chairman Economic Advisory Committee – Zeeshan Ijaz informed the journalist that these proposals and recommendations have already been submitted to the government for consideration in new Fiscal Budget 2022-23. Tola said purpose of Model Federal Budget 2022-23 are to compile recommendations to government for economic reforms that can help improve future outlook of the country. Some of the policy measures in this document are expected to bring in fruitful results for our economy by improving our GDP and controlling the fiscal deficit. Moreover, the Model Budget has been drawn up keeping in view the impact of changing political circumstances, projections for the IMF, post-pandemic measures and global dynamics, he further added.

Zeeshan Ijaz – Chairman Economic Advisory Committee stated that in case of Pakistan, whenever, the economy grew by over 5 percent years, the current account slippages resulted in balance of payment crisis and whenever the international commodity prices (primarily oil prices) were around or more than USD 100 mark, the twin deficit (fiscal and current) problems emerged for the country and as a result it effected the growth and increased income inequality. As of now also the country needs some economic emergency to steer it out of crises, accordingly, ICAP has submitted various proposals highlighting major areas of focus including investment in technology both in infrastructure as well as in terms of value addition and innovation, rationalization of subsidies, integration of Islamic banking and financial products at both private and federal dealings and significance of regulation in power and construction sectors.