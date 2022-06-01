Agencies

Iran says IAEA report on undeclared sites ‘not fair’

TEHRAN – Iran condemned as “not fair” Tuesday a report by the UN nuclear watchdog on traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared sites. The comments came with talks deadlocked since March on reviving a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers. “Unfortunately, this report does not reflect the reality of the negotiations between Iran and the IAEA,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters, referring to the Monday report by the International Atomic Energy Agency. “It’s not a fair and balanced report,” he said, adding: “We expect this path to be corrected.” In the report, the watchdog said it still had questions which were “not clarified” regarding nuclear material previously found at three sites .

More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 3,852

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More