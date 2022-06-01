Iran says IAEA report on undeclared sites ‘not fair’

TEHRAN – Iran condemned as “not fair” Tuesday a report by the UN nuclear watchdog on traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared sites. The comments came with talks deadlocked since March on reviving a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers. “Unfortunately, this report does not reflect the reality of the negotiations between Iran and the IAEA,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters, referring to the Monday report by the International Atomic Energy Agency. “It’s not a fair and balanced report,” he said, adding: “We expect this path to be corrected.” In the report, the watchdog said it still had questions which were “not clarified” regarding nuclear material previously found at three sites .