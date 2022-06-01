APP

IT minister for expediting process of giving cash rewards to industry

ISLAMABAD     –     Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday directed to expedite the process of giving cash rewards to the IT companies. Presiding over the 51st Board of Directors meeting of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), he also gave the directions for setting a time-line in this regards. The meeting, which discussed matters related to IT exports and financial incentives disbursement to IT firms & IT exporters, was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT Mohsan Mushtaq and others. Pakistan Software Houses Association Chairman Badar Khushnood joined the meeting through video link. The meeting also discussed the issues faced by IT companies and freelancers in detail. During the meeting, IT Minister Amin appreciated the Skills Programmes of PSEB and directed its management to increase ratio of women in such projects. “The empowerment of women is chief motto of Ministry of IT &Telecom,” he remarked. Earlier, Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir briefed the meeting about Skills Programs including IT Industry Boot Camp Programme, IT Industry-Academia Bridge Programme and Soft Skills Development Programme. The meeting also approved establishing Sales Launch Pad at Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Minutes of the 50th BoD meeting of PSEB were also approved in meeting.

More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 10,937

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More