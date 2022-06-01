ITP issue 30,923 fine tickets in campaign against lane violation

Islamabad-The campaign launched by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check lane violation is in full swing and so far a total of 30,923 fine tickets have been issued to violators, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The road users are also being educated by the education wing of ITP to follow traffic rules and minimise the accident ratio, he said.

He added the main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to people and road users are being educated for lane discipline during drive.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) has constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The squads remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway to educate road users about traffic rules. Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens

While teams of education wing headed by SSP (Traffic) are creating awareness about traffic rules.

ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he said.