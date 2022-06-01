Anadolu

Ivan Perisic joins Tottenham Hotspur on free transfer

Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday announced the signing of Ivan Perisic on a free transfer until 2024.

Perisic inked a two-year contract with the English Premier League side starting on July 1 following the end of his agreement with Italy’s Inter Milan.

The experienced Croatia international won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in 2012. He also sealed the Bundesliga trophy and became the UEFA Champions League winner at Bayern Munich in 2020.

The 33-year-old winger signed a five-year contract with Inter Milan in 2015, lifting the Serie A title in 2021.

Perisic was part of the Croatia squad during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Croatia were the runners-up in the tournament, losing to France 4-2 in the final.

He has produced 32 goals in 113 appearances for his nation.

