Kevin Spacey says he will voluntarily appear in UK court on assault charges

LOS ANGELES – Kevin Spacey has said he will “voluntarily” appear in a UK court on five counts of sexual assault.

The American Beauty star gave a statement to Good Morning America on Tuesday in which he said he was confident he could prove his innocence.

It was initially thought that Spacey might have to be extradited to the UK. Five charges are to be brought against the 62-year-old after a review of Met Police evidence following complaints made between 2005 and 2013.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” said Spacey in the statement.

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

While the CPS authorised the charges against Spacey last week, it is understood he has not been formally charged as he is not currently in the country.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, starred in films such as Seven, LA Confidential, American Beauty and Baby Driver, as well as the Netflix series House of Cards. The actor was also the artistic director of the Old Vic in London between 2004 and 2015.