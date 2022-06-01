KP govt to complete Insaf Food Card distribution in June

peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is preparing to launch the proposed Insaf Food Card to assist low-income households with the purchase of essential food commodities. The distribution of cards among beneficiaries would be completed by the first week of June this year.

This was told in a meeting held regarding Insaf Food Card with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, and Principal Secretary to CM, concerned administrative secretaries, Commissioner Peshawar, and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

It was added that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had been signed between the provincial food department and the Bank of Khyber for the execution of the Insaf Food Card scheme. The provincial cabinet had already approved the scheme that would cost Rs 25.5 billion annually. Under the Scheme, deserving households would be provided with Rs 2,100 per month for purchasing essential food commodities.

A total of 5 million individuals in the province will benefit from the food card scheme which is 12 percent of the total population of the province. The meeting also decided to continue the provision of subsidized wheat flour to people, the Chief Minister agreed in principle to the proposal of provision of 20Kg wheat flour at Rs 980.

Besides approving the wheat procurement plan for the next financial year, the meeting reviewed the latest prices of 17 kitchen items in the province. It was informed that during the last month over 62 thousand shops were inspected, FIRs were lodged against 927 shop owners and 87 shopkeepers were imprisoned.

It was added that fines of over 10 million were imposed on the violators of relevant food laws.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed Insaaf Food Card as another pro-poor and flagship initiative of the incumbent government and said that it was a step towards the realization of Imran Khan’s vision of a welfare state. He added that the PTI government was committed to providing relief to the public and all available resources would be utilized for the purpose. Mahmood Khan said that the government was working on another important scheme “Education Card” which would be launched soon.