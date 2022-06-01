KPITB holds graduation ceremony for fellowship programme

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board, with partners World Bank, Helvetas, and Code for Pakistan, hosted a graduation ceremony at Durshal Peshawar for the 7th cycle of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Innovation Fellowship Program (7th cycle) and the 1st ever Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Civic Internship Program.

This year, 19 Fellows from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and nine women interns from underserved districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worked on several innovative digital solutions for seven government partners across the province that simplify citizen access to government services and enable government departments to move toward digital transformation.

Together, they have worked in various capacities to create solutions like Case Management System for Advocate General Office KP, Mercy Petition System for Inspector General Prisons KP, License and Product Registration System, Citizens Feedback App for Halal Food Authority KP, Management Information System for all existing sports facilities in KP for the Directorate of Sports KP, Monitoring and Evaluation System in partnership with KP IT Board, An online Complaint Redressal System and mobile app for Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission, support to the Directorate of Livestock and Dairy Research on the Lab Information Management System.

The professional development and training of the fellows and interns was made possible by conducting close to 60 training and mentoring sessions that imparted knowledge and entrepreneurial skills to the fellows and equipped women interns with the technological skills and hands-on training enabling them to explore a career in engineering, IT, and software development.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Innovation Fellowship and the KP Women Civic Internship Program have helped KP IT Board in its mandate to accelerate cultural change within our government and to focus on developing digital solutions and allowing the citizens to improve their skills, granting them more choice once the Fellowship and Internship ends,” said KP IT Board’s Managing Director, Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud.