Kundi urges govt to try KP CM under Article-6

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) spokesman Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday urged the federal government to try Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan under Article 6 for violating the Constitution. “The KP CM has stated that he will use the provincial police force when Imran Khan gives the call for the long march. This is tantamount to the violation of Constitution and he should be tried under Article 6,” Kundi said while addressing a news conference.