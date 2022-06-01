News Desk

LHC declares e-challan as illegal

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared e-ticketing challans as illegal which are being operated through the Safe Cities Authority cameras.

Justice Tariq Saleem accepted the plea against issuance of the e-ticketing challans and ruled that e-challans were being issued without cabinet approval, adding that e-challans cannot be issued without legislation.

The counsel for the petitioners had taken the position that e-challans were being issued illegally while the Safe City Authority had no legal right to challan through cameras.

The lawyer pleaded that Safe City Authority’s move to issue e-challans should be declared null and void.

