LHC orders ECP to decide new MPAs notification on reserved seats within two days

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday ordered the Election Commission OF Pakistan (ECP) to decide about the notification of new Members of the Punjab Assembly on reserved seats till June 2. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘s parliamentary leader Sibtain Khan and another MPA. During the hearing, the chief justice addressed a counsel for commission and questioned as to why the action was not being taken for notifying new members. To which, the counsel replied that the process was ongoing for the purpose. He submitted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed application for notifying the new members whereas the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had filed the application for not notifying the members. He submitted that the notices had been issued to both parties to know their stance and the matter was fixed for hearing. At this, the chief justice observed that if any party did not appear before the commission, even then, the commission should decide the matter. Subsequently, the chief justice ordered the commission to decide about the notification of five new members of the Punjab Assembly till June 2, after hearing the stance of PTI and PML-N. The petitions had sought directives to the commission for notifying new members of Punjab Assembly on reserved seats after de-seating 25 representatives over voting against party line.