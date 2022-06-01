Imran Mukhtar

Long march: Govt, PTI trade barbs in Senate committee

ISLAMABAD – The ruling coalition and the PTI on Tuesday traded barbs in a Senate panel over the alleged use of force by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on the workers and supporters of the opposition party during tehe PTI’s May 25 anti-government long march to Islamabad.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior that met under the chair of Senator Mohsin Aziz formed a sub-committee to investigate the alleged use of force, raids and registration of cases against workers of PTI before and after the long march.

The lawmakers belonging to the PTI came down hard on the government saying that the police and LEAs resorted to violence on the political workers to that larger extent which was not recorded during the martial law regime of then military ruler General Ziaul Haq.

On the other hand, Law Minister and Leader of the House in the Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar told the committee that it was a sub judice matter and should not be discussed in the committee. He said that the rules did not allow taking up the matter that is before the courts.

The chair said that the police broke into the houses of political workers without search and arrest warrants and violated the sanctity of privacy.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that the police acted in such a manner that never happened even during the Zia regime. He questioned from Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to explain his position and inform what was the wisdom behind this.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem said that people vandalized private vehicles in the presence of police and questioned what action was taken against such people? He demanded that the details of teargas shells used against workers should be presented before the committee.

The IG Police clarified before the committee that police neither used rubber bullets nor expired shells of teargas.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 8,863

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More