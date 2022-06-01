Man commits suicide after killing sister

LAHORE – A man shot his sister dead and later committed suicide over property dispute at Nawan Kot here on Tuesday.

Police said that Abid (50) came to see sister Sajida (60) from Gujranwala to Lahore where they exchanged of harsh words over property issue.

In a fit of rage, Abid shot at and killed his sister and later he ended his life by shooting himself. On information, police reached the spot and took the bodies into its custody.

The police have shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

SP Iqbal Town Dr Amara Sherazi directed the police to take action into the incident.

IGP takes note of man’s killing by people on suspicion of theft

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken note of an incident of killing of a man by people on suspicion of theft in Gujranwala.

He ordered the regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala to submit a report on the incident. The IGP directed the CPO Gujranwala to conduct an inquiry into the incident and said that strict legal action should be taken against those involved in violence. He said that no citizen could be allowed to take the law into his own hands and strict legal action should be taken against those involved in breaking the law.

CPO Gujranwala Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid, while giving details of the incident, said that citizens tortured a man, identified as Ashraf, terming him a motorcycle thief. Later that man succumbed to his injuries. The CPO said that Gujranwala police had booked 14 accused and arrested three. Police teams are conducting raids to nab other accused. The CPO Gujranwala said that a case has been registered against three employees including SI Waheedullah over dereliction of duty.