Staff Reporter

Man gunned down in Sibi

QUETTA – Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Loni area of Sibi district on Tuesday. According to Levies sources, the victim was on his way home on a motorbike when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.   Upon receiving information about the incident, Levies force reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital, where the victim was identified as Dawood Khan.

The body was handed over to the family after completion of medical and legal formalities. Levies forces registered a case and started search operations to arrest the culprits.

 

