Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan a ‘gang leader’

MURREE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday that former prime minister Imran Khan is ‘more dangerous than terrorists’ due to his party’s recent riots in Islamabad.

Speaking to party workers at an event here, she said that Imran Khan ‘is a gang leader (and) his political campaign is more dangerous than terrorism.” The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan had admitted in a recent interview that his party workers were armed, whereas, in her rallies, not a single person carries weapons. “Our goal is not to spread fitnah and fasad (anarchy and lawlessness). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people have understood the politics of Khan, which is why they were not part of his long march and his facial expressions were enough to show that the long march failed,” she added. She went on to say that ahead of the long march, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) found weapons at the residence of a PTI leader. “If a person is openly accepting that they are involved in terrorist activities, then should we let them off the hook?” The PML-N leader asked Khan to remove the “political veil” from his face if he wants to continue committing terrorism in Pakistan, as once authorities see his real face, then he would be dealt with like “terrorists”.