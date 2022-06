LAHORE – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Tuesday announced that the Moon of Ziquad was sighted and the first Ziquad 1443 will commence from tomorrow, 1st June, Wednesday. In a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony today, this was announced by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad after meeting the central committee in Islamabad today.