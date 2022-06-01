NHA affairs suffering due to dual charge of its chairman

ISLAMABAD – The day to day affairs of the National Highway Authority (NHA) are suffering due to the dual charge of its chairman and absence of its regular member administration.

At present, the incumbent Chairman NHA, Grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha is also working as Federal Secretary Communications on additional charge bases and he mostly sits in his office at Ministry of the Communications leaving Chairman NHA office unattended.

Agha was appointed as Chairman NHA on 29th March 2021 by the previous government while since 12th May 2022 he has been given additional charge of the Secretary Communications.

It is worth to mention that in the previous government of PML-N, former Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar was also holding the additional charge of Secretary Communications.

Though elevating an officer from the post of Chairman NHA to the Secretary Communications is a good practice as he/she knows the affairs of the road authority very well which is the most important and major subordinate department of the ministry.

However, placing a single officer on both positions at the same time not only raises ‘eyebrows’ but also creates hurdles in the smooth functioning of such multi-billion organisations.

Secretary Communication is also the principal accounting officer of all its subordinate departments and he is supposed to oversee and make a check and balance on the attached departments but in case of the dual charge, the accountability is compromised.

Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that the post of the Member Administration NHA has also been lying vacant for the last many months. The post became vacant when Nazar Muhammad Buzdar was transferred to the Prime Minister Office by the Establishment Division.

The post of the member administration also has huge significance as he has to control all the administrative affairs across the country ranging from the transfer/posting to the maintenance of the establishment.

Currently, the post is being run by the Member Finance Azhar Ali, who is holding the post of Member Administration.

When contacted, the Director Public Relations NHA Sohail Aftab refuted the impression and said the dual charge of the chairman is not hampering the routine of the road authority as most of the policy decisions have already been taken by the Executive Board.