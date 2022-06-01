News Desk

Number of NA constituencies reduces from 272 to 266

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday published the preliminary report of the constituencies. In the initial delimitation report, 6 seats of the former FATA were reduced. The total number of constituencies in the National Assembly has been reduced from 272 to 266.

According to the Election Commission, the voter of the concerned constituency can file an objection to the initial delimitation till June 30. The commission will decide on the objections from July 1 to July 30. Objections will have to be submitted to the Secretary Election Commission in form of a memorandum.

It was further added that eight copies of objections and maps have to be submitted to the Election Commission. Objections sent by courier, post, or fax will not be accepted.

