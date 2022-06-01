Our Staff Reporter

Operation-affected traders of Miran Shah compensated

PESHAWAR      –      Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir and Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali handed over cheques for payment of compensation to the traders affected during military operation Zarb-e-Azb in Miranshah bazaar.

On this occasion, 345 cheques were distributed among the business community affected by the Zarb-e-Azb operation in Miranshah Bazaar whereas, 2,125 shopkeepers were compensated for the loss of their property worth 1.94 billion rupees.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan said that the process of payment of compensation to all the affected traders of Operation Zarb-e-Azb would continue and would be ensured.

