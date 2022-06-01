News Desk

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance business, economic relations

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to enhance business and economic relations between both sides.

It was decided during the meeting between the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Talking to the ambassador, the Minister expressed his desire of greater collaboration in assistance of government-to-government deal in energy sector from Azerbaijan that will help mitigate the current oil shortage in the country.

He said that trade and cooperation have steadily grown between the two nations but both countries need to work more on it.

Both of the counties agreed to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors and decided to hold Joint Working Group meetings on them, said a press release issued.

