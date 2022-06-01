Pakistan face Thailand in Asian Rugby Div-II second match today

LAHORE – The second match of Asian Rugby Div-II Championship between Pakistan and Thailand Rugby teams will be played today (Wednesday) at 7:30 pm here at Punjab Stadium. According to Pakistan Rugby Union Secretary Salman Sheikh, the special guest of the second match will be Asia Rugby President Qais Abdullah, who was given a warm welcome on his arrival in the metropolitan city. The PRU Secretary said that the second match is very important for the Pakistan team as the Thai team has already won the first match 20-15 and the hosts need to win this match by six or more points to qualify for Div-I. Yesterday, the Thai team practiced in the morning session while in the afternoon, they visited Emporium Mall, shopped and ate there. The Pakistan team also practiced in the evening session. Pakistan 15-a-side rugby team captain Hamad Safdar said that the players have worked very hard. “Coach Gert has explained a lot to the players and told them about their mistakes. It is hoped that the team will win the match by a good margin and qualify for Div-I.” Thailand captain Patarpat Suricheni is also hopeful of victory in the second match