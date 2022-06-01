Pakistan objects to India’s power projects on Western rivers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tuesday once again raised objections on India’s hydroelectric projects on the Western rivers during the 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) held in New Delhi.

The two-day talks between Pakistan and India concluded on Tuesday. Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 1960, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually.

The six-member Pakistani delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah while the Indian delegation was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters A K Pal, says a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

“A wide range of water-related issues between Pakistan and India were discussed which included the advance sharing of flood information, the programme of tours/ inspections and signing of the report of the Permanent Indus Commission for the year ending March 31, 2022,” the officials said. Response to Pakistan’s objections on Indian projects including Pakal Dul was also sought.

The Indian side was also urged to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Treaty and the practice in vogue since 1989 until 2018. The Indian side assured to arrange tours and inspections after the forthcoming flood season.

Indian side also assured that Pakistan’s outstanding objections would be discussed in the next meeting as the Indian side was still in the process of examining the details. Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Commission would be held at an early date in Pakistan.