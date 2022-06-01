Pakistan’s regional exports rise 19.79pc in 10 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 19.79 percent in first ten months of fiscal year (2021-22), as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s exports to seven regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and the Maldives account for a small amount of $3823.817 million, which is 14.24 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $26852.131 million during July-April (2021-22), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring countries, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives. Pakistan’s exports to China posted growth of 42.72 percent to $2342.526 million in ten months of this year from $1641.283 million during last year while exports to Bangladesh also increased by 44.87 percent to $720.854 million from $497.556 million.

The country’s export to Afghanistan however dropped by 47.36 percent to $436.180 million this year from $828.746 million whereas exports to India also dipped by 52.26 percent to $1.075 million from $2.252. Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka rose by 46.61 percent to $312.400 million from $213.076 million in the previous year whereas exports to Nepal also increased by 26.19 percent to $5.063 million from $4.012 million. In addition, exports to Maldives increased by 15.65 percent to $5.719 million from $4.945 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $14807.033 million during the period under review as compared to $10753.722 million during last year, showing increase of 37.69 percent. The imports from China during July-April 2021-22 were recorded at $14361.345 million against the $10311.277 million during July-April 2020-21, showing an increase of 39.27 percent during the period. Among other countries, imports from India remained $155.981 million against the imports of $153.601 million, increase of 1.54 percent, while imports from Afghanistan decreased by 4.53 percent from $147.403 million to $140.725 million. Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed 3.52 percent decrease from $72.093 million to $69.552 million whereas Pakistan imports from Bangladesh were recorded at $76.964 million against $68.362 million during last year. The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed increase of 28.70 percent from $0.937 million to $1.206 million, it said.