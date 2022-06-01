Our Staff Reporter

PANAH organises walk marking World No Tobacco Day

RAWALPINDI- Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Tuesday organised a walk titled “World No Tobacco Day.” General Secretary and Director Operations Sanaullah Ghumman led the walk which was attended by students and teachers from different educational institutions. Ghumman said that Panah has been educating the people for 39 years about many deadly diseases including heart diseases and their causes.  He urged the government to increase tax on tobacco products by 30 percent in accordance with the recommendations of the World Bank.

