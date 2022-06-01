Our Staff Reporter

PCB names women squad for Commonwealth Games

LAHORE – The chief selector of the national women’s team has retained the same team – that recorded their maiden T20I series clean sweep against Sri Lanka – for their upcoming commitments in the United Kingdom during which they will compete in a tri-series in Ireland and Commonwealth Games in England.
The squad was finalised after deliberations amongst Asmavia Iqbal, the national women team’s chief selector, head coach David Hemp and captain Bismah Maroof. Eighteen players have been announced for the two series, which include three reserve players Ghulam Fatima, Sadaf Shamas and Umme Hani. Pakistan will take on T20 world champions Australia and hosts Ireland in Belfast from July 16 to 24 and play Barbados, India and Australia in Commonwealth Games on July 29, 31 and August 3. Ahead of their departure to the UK on July 12, the team will undergo an extensive training session in Islamabad at House of Northern from July 1 to 11.
SQUAD: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

