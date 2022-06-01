APP

PIDE to hold conference on policy issues

ISLAMABAD – The Second PIDE-RASTA conference is scheduled to be held here on June 2 and 3 to deliberate on the current and emerging policy-related issues.
According to press statement issued by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) here Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal is scheduled to address the conference.
The moot, organised under Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA), is aimed at connecting different researchers and experts by providing them a platform, it added
As many as 12 research papers completed under the second round of the RASTA CGP and five DDR projects will be presented at the conference.
Among others, the conference is scheduled to be attended by representatives of ministries, departments and sector specialists from international and national organizations.

More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 2,591

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More