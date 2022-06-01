PIDE to hold conference on policy issues

ISLAMABAD – The Second PIDE-RASTA conference is scheduled to be held here on June 2 and 3 to deliberate on the current and emerging policy-related issues.

According to press statement issued by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) here Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal is scheduled to address the conference.

The moot, organised under Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA), is aimed at connecting different researchers and experts by providing them a platform, it added

As many as 12 research papers completed under the second round of the RASTA CGP and five DDR projects will be presented at the conference.

Among others, the conference is scheduled to be attended by representatives of ministries, departments and sector specialists from international and national organizations.