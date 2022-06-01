PM meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his three-day visit to Turkey — his first since assuming office in April.

A high-level delegation — including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Investment Board Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PM’s special assistants Tariq Fatemi and Fahad Hussain — is accompanying the prime minister.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan will discuss bilateral relations between both countries and exchange views on regional and international issues. After the meetings, they will address a joint press statement.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Trade Dr. Mehmet Muş called on PM Shehbaz, during which the prime minister underscored the importance of deepening economic engagement and realizing the true potential of a business, trade, and investment between Pakistan and Turkey.

He noted that his visit to Turkey included engagement with the Turkish business community in order to focus on strengthening trade and investment relations.

Underlining the need to increase bilateral trade, PM Shehbaz highlighted the importance of early finalization of the trade-in goods agreement, which would open up new opportunities to boost bilateral trade across various sectors to the benefit of both economies and countries.

It was agreed to constitute a Joint Task Force under the coordination of the Turkish Ministry of Trade and Ministry of Commerce Pakistan to develop a comprehensive road map covering the issues connected to bilateral trade, including logistics, banking, customs, and agriculture.