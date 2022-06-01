Police helpline 15 receives 3,790 calls in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD- Police helpline – Safe City Rescue 15 – has received 3,790 phone calls during the last 24 hours and provided immediate assistance on various help seeking calls.

According to the report issued by Islamabad Police on Tuesday, out of these 3,790 calls, 3,480 calls were irrelevant and 310 were promptly responded by police.

Of these, 29 calls were related to crime, 31 about traffic and 250 calls were miscellaneous.

Director Operations Safe City Rai Mazhar Iqbal has said that an average of 3,150 calls are received at this helpline on daily basis and most of these calls are not relevant to police.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan in a statement said that such hoax calls waste the time of police and deserving people become unable to contact police in time.

He appealed citizens to avoid making calls to police on irrelevant matters as these may delay prompt response to the citizens seeking police help in emergency cases.

Safe City DG said that police have launched an awareness campaign on social media while legal action would also be initiated against those making hoax calls.