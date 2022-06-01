President, Punjab governor made respondents in petitions seeking CM Hamza’s removal

LAHORE – A five-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing of petitions seeking removal of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as Chief Executive of the province till June 1 (today).

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parevz Elahi, MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others.

During the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar continued his arguments on behalf of Punjab Assembly Speaker.

Ali Zafar was still on his legs when the court adjourned further hearing till June 1. The Lahore High Court directed that the president and Punjab governor be made respondents in a case related to Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the province’s chief minister.

Hamza Shehbaz got elected as the Punjab chief minister on April 16 during the provincial assembly session that was marred by mayhem. The PML-N leader secured a total of 197 votes — 11 more than the required 186 — including 25 from dissident PTI MPAs that were crucial for his victory. As a result, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated PTI’s 25 dissident MPAs from the Punjab Assembly under Article 63-A of the Constitution, which concerns the disqualification of lawmakers for defection.

| Constitution doesn’t allow NA Speaker to

administer oath to CM, argues PTI’s lawyer

Justice Sadaqat says court wants to hear from president, Punjab governor

In his reply submitted to the court on Monday, Hamza explained that while his election for the post of chief minister was held on April 16, the SC’s interpretation of Article 63-A was issued on May 17. Hence, the election could not be governed by the SC order, he said, adding that “it is settled law that any interpretation/annunciation of law by the superior courts is not to apply retrospectively, unless expressly stated otherwise”.

When the case hearing resumed on Tuesday, PTI’s counsel Azhar Siddique argued that the Constitution did not allow for the National Assembly Speaker to administer oath to a chief minister.

Hamza was administered oath of office by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on April 30 on the LHC’s orders after then-governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s repeated refusal to do so. The LHC had issued the order on a third petition filed by Hamza after orders on the first two petitions were not implemented. Siddique argued that if the orders on the first two petitions were not implemented, Hamza should have filed one for contempt of court instead of a third petition.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Nasar Ahmad requested the court to make the federal government a respondent in the case instead of the Punjab governor. However, Justice Sadaqat said the court wanted to hear from the president and the Punjab governor. Subsequently, the court directed that they be made respondents through their respective secretaries and adjourned the case till June 1 (today).