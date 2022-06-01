PSX stays bullish, gains 38 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 38 points, with a positive change of 0.09 percent, closing at 43,078.14 points against 43,040.14 points on the last working day.

A total of 285,348,636 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 187,471,668 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.388 billion against Rs. 6.118 billion on last trading day. As many as 344 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 147 of them recorded gain and 173 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 71,621,000 shares and price per share of Rs.1.5, Pak Int.Bulk with volume of 35,617,500 and price per share of Rs6.58 and Pak Refinery with volume of 21,118,824 and price per share of Rs.17.99. Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.36.99 per share, closing at Rs.836.99 whereas the runner up was Ismail Ind, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.35.04 to Rs508.85. Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 closing at Rs9,700 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs65.62 to close at Rs.809.38.