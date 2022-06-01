PTI file petition in SC seeking permission for long march

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking court’s permission for Islamabad long march.

Ali Zafer Advocate submitted the petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, while the Interior Ministry, IG Islamabad and Home Secretaries were mentioned as the parties.

In the petition, PTI has requested the court to direct the Federal and Punjab Government to allow the long march and also to avoid any arrests, violence and use of force.

The petition refering to the Pakistan’s consitution added that it is the right of every citizen to protest as the constitution of Pakistan grants the right of peaceful protest and also as per Article 4, all citizens have equal rights.