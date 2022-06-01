News Desk

PTI file petition in SC seeking permission for long march

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking court’s permission for Islamabad long march.

Ali Zafer Advocate submitted the petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, while the Interior Ministry, IG Islamabad and Home Secretaries were mentioned as the parties.

In the petition, PTI has requested the court to direct the Federal and Punjab Government to allow the long march and also to avoid any arrests, violence and use of force.

The petition refering to the Pakistan’s consitution added that it is the right of every citizen to protest as the constitution of Pakistan grants the right of peaceful protest and also as per Article 4, all citizens have equal rights.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Country will be divided into three parts if right decisions not taken by establishment: Imran

Headlines

PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan vow to ‘inject greater substance’ to strategic ties

National

Pak, AJK leaders on same page to protect IIOJK status

National

Govt decides to crush any PTI long march to Islamabad

National

Imran says will announce 2nd long march soon after SC ruling on PTI’s plea

National

ECP strength complete as 2 new members take oath

National

Top court seeks intelligence reports on PTI’s long march

National

PTI govt’s decision of voting right to expats not in line with SC ruling: IHC

National

Peoples Party ‘gains ground’ in Balochistan

National

President summons NA for budget session on Monday

1 of 8,292

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More