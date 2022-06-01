PTI signals conditional return to National Assembly

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which resigned from the National Assembly after a successful no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, hinted at a conditional return to the Lower House of the Parliament.

In a statement on Wednesday, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the return of PTI to the National Assembly possible only if the election date is announced. He said that the PTI is ready to go to the House and talk about the election framework if the government announces election date.

He said that elections cannot be held under the Election Commission members nominated by Raja Riaz and the Election Commission has to be made an independent institution. He said the electoral reform bill is still pending and it can also be discussed as talks on all these issues and dialogue and coordination between the political parties is necessary.