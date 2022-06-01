Punjab CS suspends WASA managing director

RAWALPINDI – Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal suspended Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shaukat Mehmood apparently over bad dredging of Nullah Leh, informed sources on Thursday.

Raja Shaukat Mehmood, a grade 20 officer, has been directed to report to his parent department i.e. Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department, they said. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial government, they said. According to sources, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal had convened a meeting to review the dredging work of Nullah Leh before advent of monsoon season and found the performance of MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood poor. They said the commissioner wrote a letter to higher authorities while recommending suspension of MD WASA. Sources added that Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, following the recommendation of Chief Minister Punjab, placed MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood under suspension.