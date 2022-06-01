Punjab govt to crackdown on hoarders, smugglers

LAHORE – The Punjab government will launch a crackdown involved in hoarding and smuggling of fertilizers and wheat.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has issued instructions to all deputy commissioners in this regard during a video-link meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The chief secretary said that only declared stock would be permitted in godowns and stocks would be seized in case of hoarding. He directed the deputy commissioners to sell the confiscated

stock in the market at the officially-fixed price. He clarified that conditional sale of urea with DAP and sale of fertilizers after 8:00pm would not

be allowed. He said that duties had been assigned to special branch to provide information to the administration regarding fertilizer, wheat smuggling and hoarding.

| Directs monitoring of fertilizer stocks

He said the officers to ensure monitoring of fertilizer stocks, sales and supply through the online portal and keep a close watch on the transportation of wheat and fertilizer in the bordering districts. He also issued instructions regarding complete monitoring of wheat grinding and flour supply from flour mills.

Subsidised flour available at 800

points in city: DC

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said subsidised flour is available at 800 sale points in the provincial capital. In a statement, issued here on Tuesday, he said around 45,500 flour bags of 10-kg and 107,002 of 20-kg had been provided to various points in the city during the last 48 hours.

He added that the price of a 10-kg flour bag had been fixed at Rs 490 by the Punjab government. The deputy commissioner said the district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of subsidised flour so that people could benefit from the government’s subsidy. He added that the district administration was setting up more sale points in the city to provide subsidised flour as per the government directives.

PDWP approves three development schemes

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab on Tuesday approved three

development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2,056.645 million.

The schemes were approved in the 79th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22

presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Green Building for EMC (DLI-2, PGDP)

at the cost of Rs 101.600 million, construction of Residential Colony at Batapur RD 334+000

on BRBD link canal and improvement of facilities at Canal Colony Thokar Niaz baig Lahore

at a cost of Rs 501.196 million and construction of Judicial Complex at District Headquarter,

Chiniot at a cost of Rs 1,453.849 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the

Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other

senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.